FORT MEADE - Mr. Christopher Blake Davis, 52, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home in Fort Meade, FL surrounded by his family. Blake was born March 28, 1968 in Lakeland, FL, and was a lifelong resident of Fort Meade. He was a graduate of Fort Meade High School, Class of 1986, a graduate of Miami International University of Art and Design where he received a degree in Broadcasting, and was a lifelong and active member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade. Blake was a member of the Good Seed choir and Puppet Ministry, and enjoyed the yearly summer Mission Tour trips, and Vacation Bible School, where he was in charge of recreation. He was an avid Star Trek Voyager fan, a lifelong Miami Hurricanes fan, and enjoyed 70's and 80's music, especially when he was doing what he liked to do best of being the D.J. for many high school dances and parties.

Blake was preceded in death by his father, Joseph E. Davis, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Blake and Eva Grant; paternal grandparents, William J. and Ivelo Davis; aunts and uncles, Buford and Zondra Grant Brown, and Jim and Myrtle Grant.

He is survived by his loving mother, Audrey Davis, Fort Meade, FL; brother, Ed Davis and wife Melanie; nieces Cassidy Davis and Bailey Davis, all of Valrico, FL; cousin/sister, April Brown, Fort Meade, FL; friend/brother/sister Kevin and Rita Collier of Homeland, Fl; cousins, Archie and Marsha Grant Gale, Wendy Gale Attix and husband Billy, Misty Gale Beynon and husband H.C., all of Fort Meade, FL; cousin Mitch Grant and family; Jimmy and Diane Davis and family, Richard and Shelly Davis and family, Robert and Kim Davis and family, Paul Davis and family, and many more cousins and close family friends.

Blake was especially grateful to have a close group of extended family that not only blessed him with friendship and birthday parties but actively participated in his world class home healthcare. Every year Mike and Cynthia Woods, Donnie and Teresa True, Kenny and Susan Slay, Kevin and Rita Collier, Lewis and Pennie Rhoden, Mitchell and Phillis Smith, Beverly Campbell and others on occasion would gather and celebrate Blake's birthday. Given his inability to get around, Blake quickly came to cherish these gatherings and was truly blessed by them. Our family was committed to provide Blake with the best care possible at home. This would not have been possible without the selfless and devoted efforts of several folks that our family will always be in awe of. Phillis Smith, Mike Woods, Lewis Rhoden, Clayton Frazier and Kevin Collier all have given Blake the very best of love and care during his journey. We will NEVER be able to thank them enough. May God bless them and their love for our son and brother. Pastor Kenny Slay has been a tremendous help and comfort throughout Blake's journey. Our family cannot thank him enough.

Private family services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade. We will do the best we can to properly celebrate Blake's homegoing but will also do our best to understand the reality of Covid-19 and work to protect Blake's friends and family. In lieu of flowers, we request any donations be directed to the building fund at First Baptist Church, 307 E. Broadway, Fort Meade, FL 33841.

