1/1
CHRISTOPHER BUTCH LOFTON
1986 - 2020
{ "" }
CHRISTOPHER BUTCH
LOFTON, 34

LAKELAND - Christopher Butch Lofton, age 34, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Highland City.
Chris was born on October 27, 1986 in Paducah, KY. He worked as a painter and for Gator's Dockside in Highland City in food service.
He is preceded in death by his sister Hannah Sue Lofton in 2019. Chris is survived by a loving family that includes his parents: Rebecca and Butch Lofton of Highland City, his sister Summer Lofton of Highland City and his maternal grandmother, Dena Guess of Kuttawa, KY as well as many friends and extended family members.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 25th from 1pm to 2pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm at the funeral home chapel.


Published in The Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
NOV
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
