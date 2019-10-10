Home

CHRISTOPHER DALE COTE

Electrician
10/9/97 - 10/5/19

WINTER HAVEN - Christopher Dale Cote passed away 10/5/19.
A young life taken too soon. He loved life, loved working, and loved fishing, boating, canoeing, jet skiing & everything outdoors. He also enjoyed riding dirt bikes, four wheelers, having bonfires and cooking on the grill.
Christopher is survived by his father Sam Cote, mother Audrey Cote, sister Heather Cote, and soon to be nephew, Samuel.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 2305 Havendale Blvd. N.W., Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
