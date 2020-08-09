CHRISTOPHER M.

KNOOP, 57

Nativity Catholic School & Church



BARTOW - Mr. Christopher Mark Knoop, a resident of Bartow, FL passed away on 7/26/2020 at the age of 57. He was born in Buffalo, NY. Christopher enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves as a Combat Engineer. He served his country for 17 years in the Army Reserves as a Military Policeman. He was a war veteran who had his company assigned to the 82nd Airborne during Desert Shield/Desert Storm. He was proud to be a Brother of the 810th M.P. Company. He loved building military models and reading Military history. Some of his favorite movies were Hogan's Heroes, Das Boot, Patton and Band of Brothers.

He is survived, and missed immensely by the love of his life for 41 years, his devoted wife, Eleanor K. Knoop (Nagel); daughter, Jennifer (Dean) Nagel; son, Kevin (Odalys) Knoop; grandchildren, Harley and Hunter Paul and Jace and Annalyce Knoop; mother-in-law, Mary Nagel; brother-in-law, Steve and Kathy, Michele and Luc and Ed and Julie; siblings, Jack, Pat, Rick, Dennis, Kelly, Judy, Shawn and Dan.

Christopher was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Elizabeth Knoop (Colern); father-in-law, Ed Nagel; brother-in-law, Dave; siblings, David, Jay and Jody.

His Burial and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store