CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL ROGERS Sr., 59



WINTER HAVEN - Christopher Michael Rogers Sr., 59, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones July 21, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Sarah Rogers, and son, Christopher Rogers Jr. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lisa Rogers.

Chris was born in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1960 to Ray and Diane Rogers. He was the eldest of four children: David, Tim and Wendy. The family moved to Winter Haven in 1973, and Chris graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1978. Chris married his high school sweetheart, Lisa, in 1983 and enjoyed 32 years together. He spent the last few years with his partner, Reba Harvey. He was a man of faith and would often start his days with a lakeside prayer.

Chris, along with his late wife Lisa, owned and operated C Rogers Construction for more than 30 years. Most recently, he owned and operated Topher Construction and Consulting. He was a successful and ambitious entrepreneur, always eager to work on new projects. Chris was creative and resourceful; a strong leader with an equally strong heart.

A kind and generous man, Chris was more than willing to help anyone who needed it. He was warm and welcoming, invariably proud to host company at his Lake Winterset home. Chris loved spending time with his family and friends, fishing, motorcycles, classic rock music, and backyard barbeque.

A private outdoor celebration of his life will be hosted at his home, August 1, 2020 at 9 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks in light of coronavirus, and to bring folding chairs if sitting is required. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to The Mission of Winter Haven.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store