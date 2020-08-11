CHRISTOPHER RANDALL HOLLEY
LAKELAND - Christopher Randall Holley passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida.
Christopher was born April 23, 1999 to Hope Davis Holley and Michael Randall Holley in Lakeland, Florida where he remained a lifelong resident. He was a loving son, brother, and friend.
Christopher was a 2017 graduate of Lakeland High School. He was a lettered athlete on the Golf Team and a member of Future Farmers of America. Christopher played 10 years of baseball at Peterson Park, All Saints Academy, and multiple travel teams. He was known for his enthusiastic slides into home. Christopher enjoyed being on the water either SCUBA diving, swimming, fishing, boating, or just admiring a beautiful sunset. When not on the water, he was on the golf course, or cheering on the Gators, Bucs, or Rays.
He would always brighten the room with his presence. Christopher will be remembered for a huge heart, bigger smile, and grand hugs.
Christopher is preceded in death by grandparents Betty and Randall Holley, Mel Snowden, Hugh Davis, Jr., and George Hiers..........and his dog Titus.
He is survived by his father, Michael Randall Holley, Lakeland, FL, and mother, Hope Davis Holley, Lakeland, FL, siblings John Arthur (Trey) Stephens III, Abigayle Carter Stephens, and Jacqueline Rafaeil, and grandparents DeRheta and Richard Campbell and Joyce and Wayne Hill, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A private memorial service will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM, and will be available via a zoom live stream. The link can be found at HeathFuneralChapel.com
.
Afterwards, we invite all to a celebration of Christopher's life from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Eaglebrooke Golf Clubhouse; no formal dress required and masks are optional. If possible, please where blue in remembrance of Christopher's favorite color. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations to be made to the Christopher Randall Holley Foundation. Please make checks payable to the Christopher Randall Holley Foundation and bring to the 'Celebration of Life' on Tuesday or mail to 6968 Eagle Ridge Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33813. Decisions about the Foundation's mission to-be-determined, but will embrace Christopher's love of fishing, golf, and/or baseball. Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com