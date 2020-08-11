1/1
CHRISTOPHER RANDALL HOLLEY LAKELAND - Christopher Randall Holl Wednesday
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHRISTOPHER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHRISTOPHER RANDALL HOLLEY

LAKELAND - Christopher Randall Holley passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida.
Christopher was born April 23, 1999 to Hope Davis Holley and Michael Randall Holley in Lakeland, Florida where he remained a lifelong resident. He was a loving son, brother, and friend.
Christopher was a 2017 graduate of Lakeland High School. He was a lettered athlete on the Golf Team and a member of Future Farmers of America. Christopher played 10 years of baseball at Peterson Park, All Saints Academy, and multiple travel teams. He was known for his enthusiastic slides into home. Christopher enjoyed being on the water either SCUBA diving, swimming, fishing, boating, or just admiring a beautiful sunset. When not on the water, he was on the golf course, or cheering on the Gators, Bucs, or Rays.
He would always brighten the room with his presence. Christopher will be remembered for a huge heart, bigger smile, and grand hugs.
Christopher is preceded in death by grandparents Betty and Randall Holley, Mel Snowden, Hugh Davis, Jr., and George Hiers..........and his dog Titus.
He is survived by his father, Michael Randall Holley, Lakeland, FL, and mother, Hope Davis Holley, Lakeland, FL, siblings John Arthur (Trey) Stephens III, Abigayle Carter Stephens, and Jacqueline Rafaeil, and grandparents DeRheta and Richard Campbell and Joyce and Wayne Hill, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A private memorial service will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM, and will be available via a zoom live stream. The link can be found at HeathFuneralChapel.com.
Afterwards, we invite all to a celebration of Christopher's life from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Eaglebrooke Golf Clubhouse; no formal dress required and masks are optional. If possible, please where blue in remembrance of Christopher's favorite color. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations to be made to the Christopher Randall Holley Foundation. Please make checks payable to the Christopher Randall Holley Foundation and bring to the 'Celebration of Life' on Tuesday or mail to 6968 Eagle Ridge Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33813. Decisions about the Foundation's mission to-be-determined, but will embrace Christopher's love of fishing, golf, and/or baseball. Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved