Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Haines City, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Harvest at the Barn
3010 Adair Road
Davenport, FL
CHRISTOPHER WAYNE WATERS


1988 - 2019 Obituary
CHRISTOPHER WAYNE WATERS Obituary
CHRISTOPHER WAYNE
WATERS, 31

HAINES CITY - Christopher Wayne Waters, 31, of Haines City passed away on the morning of June 7, 2019. He succumbed to an, as of yet, unidentified bacterial infection. His family was together with him when he passed.
Chris was born May 1, 1988 to Jeffrey and Lynda (Hartley) Waters. He is survived by his parents; grandmothers, Betty Waters and Carolyn Hartley, and finally, his little brother, Jared Waters, to whom he was a hero.
He graduated from Haines City High School in 2006 and went straight to work as a cable technician for 12 years.
His two passions in life were tinkering with anything mechanical and his soul mate, Nichole. His memory lives on in the hearts of the hundreds who adored him for his unwavering loyalty and generous spirit.
A graveside service will be Saturday at 1 pm at Forest Hill Cemetery, Haines City and a celebration of life service will follow at 5 pm at Harvest at the Barn, 3010 Adair Road, Davenport, FL.
Condolences via: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from June 13 to June 14, 2019
