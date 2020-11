Or Copy this URL to Share

Share CHRY's life story with friends and family

Share CHRY's life story with friends and family

CHRY

REGISMA, 22

Electrician



HAINES CITY - Chry Regisma passed away 11/3/20. Visit 11/13, 6-8pm. Svc. 11/14, 11 am. All services at Beraca 1st Haitian Baptist Church. Richard F.S.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store