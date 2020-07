Or Copy this URL to Share

CHRYSTAL D.

SHIVER, 83



ANDERSON, S.C. - Chrystal, born in W. Palm Beach 12/23/37; passed away peacefully 7/8/20. Survived by son Mikell O. Shiver. God rest her soul.



