Cindy K. Royalty Obituary
CINDY K.
ROYALTY

WINTER HAVEN - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Cindy K. Royalty. Cindy was born on Oct. 28, 1950 in Lincoln, Illinois to Charles E. and Margaret Mason and passed away on Aug. 16, 2019 with family by her side.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 33 years David Royalty, son Mason (Tonhu), stepsons Mark (Gwen) and Brian, granddaughters Maglyn, Melanie, Heidi, great granddaughter Etta, sister Darla Morgan Mason, (Mike) and niece Jessica. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Kim Jessup (Franklin).
Cindy was a beautiful shining light to all who knew her and was dedicated to helping mankind whenever she could. She was a remarkable woman who impacted many people's lives. She was a true patriot and very active in Republican Women's Club. She loved her family, friends and country.
Mrs. Royalty was a 40 year employee of State Farm Insurance companies as an executive secretary in the home office in Bloomington, IL. as well as in the Winter Haven, Fl. office. During her career she received numerous accolades including the official designation of Certified Professional Executive Secretary.
We give our sincere gratitude to the staff of Clare Bridge of Brookdale and Cornerstone Hospice. Their care and compassion for Cindy will never be forgotten.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Cypresswood Golf and Country Club, Winter Haven, FL. at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 31, for family and friends.
We are sure Cindy would prefer that any donations in her honor be to at michaeljfox.org.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
