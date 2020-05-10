CINDY LEE ANN

HULL, 46



WINTER HAVEN - Cindy Lee Ann Hull, 46, (born July 30, 1973), transitioned from this life into the next on Monday, May 4, 2020. Her four-year battle with cervical cancer showed her positive attitude, courageous spirit and according to her Tampa General Hospital doctor several 'God-given miracles.'

She was born on July 30, 1973 in Jacksonville, North Carolina at Camp Lejeune, to Ver-non Marshall Mathews and Catherine Ann Harrison Mathews. At an early age she and her family moved to Pensacola, Florida before settling in Winter Haven, Florida where she attended public schools, graduating in 1992 from Roosevelt Academy. She continued her education with an AA Degree from the University of Phoenix.

Cindy began at an early age working various jobs while seeking her degree to fulfill her lifelong dream of working with children. She was employed by Polk County Schools driving school bus for five years before becoming a substitute teacher.

Cindy was an avid hobbyist. Her amazing ceramic art works included porcelain dolls, greenware and bisque. Her beautiful cross stitch pieces became gifts to her friends throughout the years.

While in Junior High School she met her soul mate and future husband Michael David Hull. They were married on September 18, 1999.

She leaves to mourn her passing: a loving husband of 20 years; a brother: Christopher Lee Mathews; father-in-law: Harold David Hull; and sister-in-law: Donna Christine Hull.

Her warmth and giving personality will be greatly missed by her church family at St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she was active in Prime-Time Tutoring, Vacation Bible School and volunteered weekly in the Nursery.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date and held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Cindy's name to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 656 Avenue L NW, Winter Haven, Florida 33881.



