CLAIRE E.
(HERMANSON) AVERY, 85
WINTER HAVEN - Claire E. (Hermanson) Avery, age 85, of Winter Haven FL, formerly of Pembroke MA, died on September 13, 2020 in Auburndale FL, after a long battle with Alzheimer's and Dementia. She was the wife of Carl Avery, who died in 2013.
She is survived by her two children, Mr. Mark Avery of Pembroke and Mr. Matthew Avery and his wife Amy Avery of Hanson MA. She is also survived by her three grandchildren Nicholas Avery of Pembroke, Matthew Avery, and Malia Avery of Hanson MA.
Claire was born March 12, 1935 and raised in Quincy MA by Cere and Waino Hermanson. She met her late husband Carl Avery and they later married. They lived, and raised their children in Pembroke MA. Claire spent most her career as the head bookkeeper for Howard Johnson Co until the company was sold. She stayed in Pembroke until retirement in 1998. She wintered in Florida before permanently moving to Winter Haven FL in 2005. She enjoyed many years of leisure and travel. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be missed by all who had the good fortune of meeting her.
Claire will be laid to rest at the Pembroke Center Cemetery next to her beloved husband, in a private service. In lieu of gifts or flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.