CLARA ANN COOPER
CLARA ANN COOPER

AUBURNDALE - Clara Ann Cooper, age 79, a resident of Auburndale passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Mrs. Cooper was born August 10, 1941 in Tift County, Georgia to Robert Lewis and Ruby Ann (Price) Taylor. She was a resident of Polk County for over 60 years and graduated from Haines City High School.
Clara retired after many years as a Shipping & Receiving Clerk. She enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles and was devoted to loving her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 daughters, Velvet & Crystal; 3 brothers, Jack, Bobby & Jerry.
Clara is survived by her loving family; Son, Charles Gregory (Angela) Cooper of Auburndale; daughter, Tammy Ann Cooper of Auburndale; brother, Larry D. (Frances) Taylor of Forsythe, GA; 8 grandchildren, Ashley (Charles) Cooper-Munchel, Kipp Cooper, Kytin Cooper, Summer Jester, Freddie Jester, Scarlett (Joseph) Mc-Kay, Caden Jackson & Channing Jackson all of Auburndale; 6 great grandchildren, Analece, Alayna, Tyson, Kendall, Miles & McKenna and 1 gt gt granddaughter, Skylynn.
Funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, October 29th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
