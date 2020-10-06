CLARA L. ALTMAN-LIBEY
LAKELAND - Clara L. Altman-Libey, 86, passed away Oct. 4, 2020.
Clara was born in Douglas, AZ on Feb. 26, 1934, and moved to the Lakeland area in 1955 from Tucson, AZ. She was a school teacher at Kathleen High School.
Clara is survived by her husband, Jack A. Libey; children, Norman Altman, Jr., Jean Allen, Bonnie Irvine and Travis Altman; step children, Stacie Poppell, Tracie Feraro, Kacie Copeland, Darcie Iacob and Erica Learish; 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Norman L. Altman.
Visitation will be Fri. Oct. 9th from 10-11 am, with services to follow at 11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Interment will be at Paynes Creek Cemetery in Bowling Green, FL. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the charity of your choice
.