Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Clara Margaret "Peggy" Schiering


1939 - 2019
Clara Margaret "Peggy" Schiering Obituary
PEGGY
SCHIERING, 80

FROSTPROOF - Clara 'Peggy' Margaret Schiering, 80, of Frostproof died Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
Born January 10, 1939 in Ilion, NY she has lived in Polk County for the past 36 years and moved to Frostproof in 2006. She was active and was still working as a substitute teacher for the Polk County School Board.
She is survived by: her daughter, Penny Sturdevant and her husband Keith of Winter Haven; a brother, Raymond Drake of Canastota, NY; three sisters, Patty Copeland of Phoenix, AZ, Linda Laurin of Ilion, NY and Donna Joynt of Syracuse, NY; three grandchildren, Pandora Driscoll, Daniel Driscoll and Melissa Sturdevant; and two great grandchildren, Kade Driscoll and Braxton Sturdevant.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 till 1:30, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Services will follow at 1:30pm in the chapel with interment following at Rolling Hills Cemetery. Clara was a lover of animals and the family wishes that memorial donations be made in her memory at www.hopeequinesrescue.com . Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
