CLARA NELL

WRIGHT, 66

Polk Co. School Board



FT. MEADE - Clara Nell Wright, 66, passed away on 7/8/2020. Svc. will be Sat. at 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Cemetery in Ft. Meade. Coney Funeral Home.



