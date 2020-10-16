1/
CLARENCE HARVEY SYLVESTER
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
CLARENCE
HARVEY
SYLVESTER

LAKELAND - Clarence Harvey Sylvester, went home to the Lord on October 14, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Laura Ann (Terrell) Sylvester, who called him her 'Boaz.' He was born in Benson, MN on July 30, 1933 to Clarence and Olga Sylvester. He is also survived by his five children Steven, Jill, Jennifer, Melissa and Amy; as well as three step-children Rodney Terrell, Wendy Mayer and John Groves. He was blessed with 21 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
He faithfully served the congregation of New Beginnings Baptist Church, as pastor, for the past 12 years. A home-going celebration service will be held at their church on Saturday, October 17 at 2:00 pm. Flowers may be sent to the church Saturday morning and memorial donations may be made out to New Beginnings Baptist Church.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
New Beginnings Baptist Church
