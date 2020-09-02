1/1
CLARENCE L. WALTERS

CLARENCE L.
WALTERS
8/8/1930 - 8/26/2020

LAKELAND - Clarence is survived by his wife of 43 years, Marianna, two nieces, Sharon Scott of N.C. and Kitty Holland of Indiana and a nephew, Justin Fryer of N. C.
Clarence and Marianna were very active volunteering with their church family at New Life Assembly of God.
Clarence proudly served eight years in the United States Army. When not helping someone, which He loved to do; you could find Clarence and Marianna on the golf course or socializing with their many friends.
Interment will be at Florida National Veterans Cemetery, Bushnell.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
PH: (813) 920-2922. or https://www.Alzheimersresearchfoundation.com
Arrangements handled by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Lakeland.


Published in The Ledger from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
