CLATA MAE
RAMSEY, 83
LAKELAND - Clata Mae Ramsey, 83, of Lakeland passed away on March 3, 2020.
She is survived by 4 sons, Terry, Robert, James and Scott; and 4 daughters Debbie, Beverly, Leesa and Venetia. She had 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Martha Young, William Ramsey and her granddaughter Racheal Ramsey.
She was a member of Faith Baptist Church, 8550 SR 33, Lakeland. A service will be held there in her honor at 2 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020