CLAUDIA
HENDERSON HUNTER
WINTER HAVEN - Claudia Henderson Hunter went to be with the Lord on June 16th, 2019 after a long battle with Calciphylaxis.
Claudia was born on November 10, 1949 in Capel's, West Virginia to Claude and Mary Henderson.
Her family moved to Orlando, FL in the summer of 1954.
A 1967 graduate of Boone High School, she attended Florida Technological University (now UCF) as a member of the first graduating class in 1971.
Claudia taught at Lake Alfred Elementary School for 38 years. After retiring in 2009, she served as a classroom volunteer at Lake Shipp and Wahneta.
Claudia enjoyed scrapbooking, playing piano and listening to Southern Gospel music, especially bass singers. She was a passionate member of Alpha Delta Kappa, International Honorary Organization for Women Educators. Above all, she loved the Lord and her family. She was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winter Haven.
Claudia was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Douglas Hunter, her daughter, Kristine Lynne Hunter, her parents and two sisters.
Claudia is survived by her daughters, Mary Hunter and Karen Hunter, her sister Patricia Foster, her brother Douglas Henderson, her daughters of the heart Angelina Medina, Jolanda Foreman, Tamara Thomas and their families, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on June 24, at Calvary Baptist Church at 11:00. Visitation will be on 10:00 a.m.
Published in Ledger from June 20 to June 21, 2019