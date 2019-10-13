|
|
CLAUDIA P.
TILLETT, 87
RUSKIN - Claudia P., 87, of Ruskin. Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother went to Heaven on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Claudia was born in Bartow, Florida on March 19, 1932 to Harry and Juanita Powell. Claudia was married to Roy Tillett of Ruskin. Both were successful business people in Real Estate and Agriculture.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail Thielen Lolley of Quincy, FL; her sons, Dan Tillett of Lithia FL., Tim Tillett (Donna) of Valrico, FL and her sister Bonnie Sullivan of Bartow, FL. Claudia was grandmother of five and great grandmother of ten.
In lieu of flowers or service please donate to LifePath Hospice. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019