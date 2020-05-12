CLAUDIA

WILLIAMS

KEITH, 85



LAKELAND - Claudia Williams Keith, 85, passed away on May 9, 2020.

She worked for the Florida Department of Children and Family and also Jimbo's BBQ for 30 years. She was a lifelong member of Pilgrim's Rest FW. She was a member of the D.L. Bright Gospel Singers, Golden Girls Gospel Singers and also, an usher for many years.

She is survived by her children: Sandra Williams Parks, Living-ston Chatman, Jr. and Yolanda Keith, 3 siblings: Elaine Fuller, Mary Griffith and Annie Chelley.

A social distancing viewing will take place on Wednesday, May 13, 5-7pm at the Pilgrim's Rest FW. Burial will take place in Georgia.

Sean A Banks Mortuary, Avon Park, FL, 33823. 863-452-5272.



