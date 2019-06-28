|
CLAUDIE JUNIOR FRAZIER
FROSTPROOF - Claudie Junior Frazier, Our Father, Brother and Friend age 94, left us on June 24, 2019.
Born in Gaskin, Florida on March 29, 1925, to Jewell Prater and Claudie Frazier, Junior began work at an early age to support his family during the Depression days resulting in a strong work ethic and a moral character that stayed with him his whole life. He served in the Army in the Pacific Theater during WWII and with the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a Proud Veteran that loved his country! Junior met and married June Henderson in 1947, and they remain in love forever. As loving parents, they raised three sons: Richard, Mike and Wayne. Junior retired from the Department of Agriculture after 35 years as a fruit and vegetable inspector throughout the Southeast. He loved to fish, grow fruit and vegetables, and no handyman task was too big for him. He served his community as an elected member of the Frostproof City Council for multiple terms. For over 50 years, Junior was a member the Frostproof Masonic Lodge, obtaining the 32nd degree and Lodge Master. Anyone who knew Junior quickly realized he was a man of his word and could always be counted on to get the job done. In later years, he moved to Lake City, Florida where he resided until the end. There are not enough words to list all the good things that he did in his life; he was 'one of a kind!' Junior was preceded in death by his wife, June, an older sister, Helen, and a younger sister, Lillian, as well as his oldest son Richard.
He is survived by sons, Mike (Mary) Frazier of Pilot Point, TX, and Wayne (Hee) Frazier of Evans, GA, his sister, Jeanette Bosh-ears of Frostproof, and 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Visitation at 9AM, Marion-Nelson Funeral Home, Frostproof with a Masonic Rites interment at the Silver Hill Cemetery, Frostproof, Florida 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 29, 2019. No flowers are requested.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home of Frostproof handling arrangements.
Published in Ledger from June 28 to June 29, 2019