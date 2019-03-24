Home

CLEVELAND WAYNE MILLS

CLEVELAND WAYNE MILLS Obituary
CLEVELAND WAYNE MILLS, 76

WINTER HAVEN - Cleveland Wayne Mills, 76, a lifelong resident of Winter Haven, Florida, and proud Veteran of the United States Air Force, passed away on March 8th, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family and many friends after a courageous battle with cancer.
Per Wayne's request, and to honor the love he had for his pets and all animals.. in lieu of services and flowers.. please make donations in his memory to your local Humane Society.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
