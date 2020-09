Or Copy this URL to Share

CLEVIE

MALLOY, 63



POLK CITY - Clevie McKinley Malloy 'aka' Cowboy, born August 1st, 1957, age 63, passed away September 7th, 2020. He was a proud veteran of the Army.

He is survived by his loving family, Susan Pierce, Hunter Pierce (son) Jessica McMillan (daughter), Charles Tomlinson (nephew), Morris Bowen (neph-ew) and many others. Preceded in death by Edna Jeanette Malloy (mother).

Funeral service will be determined at a later date.



