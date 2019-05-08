Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Resources
More Obituaries for CLIFFORD GRACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLIFFORD L. GRACE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CLIFFORD L. GRACE Obituary
CLIFFORD L.
GRACE, 66

BARTOW - Clifford L. Grace, 66, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at his residence in Bartow. Born December 24, 1952 Clifford was a lifelong resident of Bartow. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He is survived by two brothers: James E. Grace, Bradenton and Danny Grace, Bartow; sister: Patricia Blair, Lake Wales and many nieces & nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Download Now