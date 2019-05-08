|
|
CLIFFORD L.
GRACE, 66
BARTOW - Clifford L. Grace, 66, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at his residence in Bartow. Born December 24, 1952 Clifford was a lifelong resident of Bartow. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He is survived by two brothers: James E. Grace, Bradenton and Danny Grace, Bartow; sister: Patricia Blair, Lake Wales and many nieces & nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2019