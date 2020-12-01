CLIFFORD RUTHELL
BRADLEY, 95
FROSTPROOF - On Friday, November 27, 2020, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Clifford Ruthell (Combs) Bradley, passed away peacefully at Advent Health Hospital, Sebring. She was 95 years old.
Born at home on August 7, 1925, the only child of Jack and Sarah (Dugger) Combs, Clifford was a lifelong resident of Frostproof, FL.
An active and well-loved member of the Frostproof community, Clifford took great pride in her almost 47 years of employment with Citizen's Bank of Frostproof. She was a member and Financial Secretary at First United Methodist Church of Frostproof. She volunteered at the local historical society and was a long-time member and the Queen of her local red hat chapter. She enjoyed shopping, dancing, socializing, vacationing in Pigeon Forge, Gunsmoke, and Elvis impersonators. Her greatest love, however, was her family, and she never missed an opportunity for a family get together.
Clifford is survived by her husband of 47 years, Charles, son, Jerry Cutchen and spouse Trisha (Elmore), four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Frostproof with Rev. Darrol Hood officiating. Interment will follow at Silver Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the American Heart Association
(P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692).
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
.