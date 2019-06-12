|
|
CLIFFORD 'DELL'
SHEPPARD
LAKELAND - Clifford 'Dell' Sheppard passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on June 9, 2019.
Dell was born in Dowling Park, Florida on April 21, 1937 to Nettie K. Byrd and Burl Sheppard. Dell moved to Lakeland, Florida in 1950 and graduated from Lakeland High School in 1955. He worked for Bell South in Miami for four years and 36 years for General Telephone Electric (GTE) in Plant City and Lakeland as an I&M Supervisor.
Dell is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley J. Sheppard and daughters, Pam Whit-aker (Gary), and Vicky (Steve), and granddaughters, Krissy Knowles and Tierney Whitaker, and two great-granddaughters, (Krissy), MacKenzie and Charlotte. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Head, of Fruitland Park, Florida and brother, Ed Shep-pard of Nashville, Tennessee.
Dell was a member of the Kathleen Baptist Church for over 25 years and active in his church and loved the Lord with all his heart and soul. He earnestly prayed for others and visited them in times of need. A man of many skills, Dell was able to 'fix' anything and help anyone. He was a great husband, father and grandfather and loved to spend time with his family. He greatly enjoyed fishing, grilling, and the Florida Gators and the Tampa Bay Rays.
A special thank-you to Dr. Shalini Mulaparthi, Oncology-Watson Clinic and to the staff of Cornerstone Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at Kathleen Baptist Church on June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to One More Child-Florida Baptist Children's Homes or to Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in Ledger from June 12 to June 13, 2019