CLIFTON
'CAPTAIN JACK'
JACKSON PHARES, Jr., 90
WINTER HAVEN - Clifton Jackson Phares, Jr., 'Captain Jack,' age 90, passed peacefully on August 6, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida. Jack was born on August 17, 1928, in Winter Haven, Florida to Clifton Jackson Phares, Sr., and Ethel Lewis Thompson Phares.
He graduated from Brewton-Parker in Mt. Vernon, Georgia, and served in the Army in the 1950s before a career in citrus. He enjoyed fishing in the Florida Keys as well as hunting, and was happiest laughing with family and friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Florence Phares Haynes, and Blanche Harvey Phares. Jack is survived by his wife, Clara Heidt Phares; his children, Clif Phares (Pam), Harvey Phares (Vickie), Jane Harless (Dicky), Quinn Wichlei (Brian); six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
His memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 13th at Parkland Baptist Church, 1800 8th Street S.E., Winter Haven, Florida 33880. Visitation with family 10:00 - 11:00 AM and service at 11:00 AM. Please dress casually in your favorite fishing shirt.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019