CLIFTON O'NEIL
WIXON, 89
LAKELAND - Mr. Clifton O. Wixon went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born in Burdette, AR and moved to Lakeland in 1971 from Columbus, MS. Clifton was a member of Gibsonia Baptist Church. He retired from the U.S. Air Force with 20 years of service. Clifton began a new career with the U.S. Post Office and then retired after 20 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph & Vera Wixon; brothers, Bill and Ronald Wixon and sister, Emily Crofford. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Christine Wixon; son, Jeffery O. Wixon; daughter, Beverly Wixon; sisters, Bettye Nevels, Martha Perkins and Zola Brinkley.
Visitation will be Thursday, 10:00 - 11:00 am with services to begin 11:00 am at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr, Lakeland. Interment with military honors will follow in Serenity Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Veterans' Organization of your choice will be appreciated. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison. com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020