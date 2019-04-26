|
|
CLINTON A.
SCHRECKENGOST, 93
LAKELAND - Clinton A. Schreckengost, 93, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Warren and Tidioute, Pennsylvania, went to be with the Lord April 22, 2019.
One of six children of the late Nelson and Ethel (DeVore) Schrec-kengost , he was a World War II Navy veteran and Master Mason of Joseph Warren Lodge in Warren, Pennsylvania. He worked for the United States Forest Service in Sheffield, Pennsylvania and was a caretaker of Birdsalledey Girl Scout camp.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years Patricia Etheridge Schreckengost and a brother Maurice (Pete) Schreckengost, children Kathleen (Donald) Emhardt , Deborah (Marshal) Colvin, Randall Schreckengost, Dennis (Sara) Schreckengost, and Elizabeth Conquer, grandchildren Robert, Jennifer, Brenda, Joseph, Mara, Melissa, Frederick, Jason, Mitch-ell, Clinton, Troy, Johnathan, and Harold, 10 great grandchildren and one on the way, 3 great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Clinton was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Gerald, George, and 2 sisters, Nina and Eileen.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland, Florida or .
Celebration of life will take place in Mulberry, Florida April 29th and Warren Pennsylvania May 11th. Contact family for details. Condolences can be made at
www.haught.care or www.petersonblickfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019