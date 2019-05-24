|
CLINTON
GILBERT
MORRISON, 98
LAKE WALES - Clinton G. Morrison of Lake Wales, Florida, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Water's Edge in Lake Wales, Florida.
He was born October 8, 1920, in Great Neck, Long Island, New York, to the late Charles E. and Marie D. (White) Morrison. He was a World War II United States Navy veteran, having served as a Pharmacist Mate, First Class, (Corpsman), attached to the Marine Corps in the Pacific Theater. He spent his career in the medical supply field and was the owner of Hazleton Medical Supply in Hazleton, PA. He loved volunteering, the outdoors, flying, and people. He led a Boy Scout Explorer Troup, was a member St. Peter's Episcopal Church and the Masons in Hazleton, PA. He served on the Saddlebag Lake Community Council, the Lake Wales Literacy Council, was a tour guide at Bok Tower Gardens, and he introduced generations of children to the outdoors and Winnie the Pooh through a Pooh Trail he created in the Pocono Mountain woods, PA. He was an AOPA pilot and helped restore a Taylorcraft plane which he flew to meets. He loved entertaining friends and family with his stories, games, puzzles, and magic tricks. He was interested in everybody and was an easy friend.
He is survived by Marian Morrison, his wife, sons C. Gilbert Morrison (Kim) of Spring Mills, PA, Harold B. Morrison (Louisa) of Longmont, CO, Donald E. Morrison of Richmond, VA, and 5 grandchildren, all whom he was very proud of and loved dearly.
A Memorial service will be held 10:30 AM Monday, May 27, 2019, at Water's Edge, 10 W. Grove Avenue, Lake Wales. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lake Wales Care Center, Bok Tower Gardens, or the Pocono Lake Preserve Memorial Committee.
Condolences may be sent to the Morrison Family, 10 W. Grove Ave., A6, Lake Wales, FL 33853, or through Marion Nelson Funeral Home: www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
