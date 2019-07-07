|
CLOYLENE
ADKINS, 85
LAKE WALES - Cloylene Adkins of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Grove Center.
She was born March 19, 1934 in Coffee County, Alabama to the late Henry and Alva A. (Smith) Davis. She came to Polk County as a child with her family and settled in Ft. Meade. She was a Caregiver and retired Floor Supervisor for Ben Hill Griffin. She was an active member of the New Harvest Worship Center in Lake Wales where she served in the Women's ministry and Choir. She was the former church Secretary for Peace River Church of God, loved reading her Bible and fishing.
She is preceded in death by her husband Albin Adkins, son Kenneth Bobbitt, and daughter Rozene Gray.
She is survived by her daughter Lotta Kay Struthers and husband Alden of Lake Wales, FL, 6 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday July 13, 2019 at the New Harvest Worship Center with Rev. Steve Livingston officiating.
Johnson-Nelson-Gill Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.jngfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from July 7 to July 8, 2019