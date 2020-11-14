CLYATTEVERETT MILLSWINTER HAVEN- Clyatt Everett Mills, age 78, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Winter Haven. Born October 11, 1942 in Lakeland, he was the son of the late Clyatt Eugene and Rachel Everett (Bryant) Mills.Mr. Mills served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He worked as an insurance agent for many years serving greater Polk County. Along with his parents, Mr. Mills is preceded in death by his wife Tesia Mills and his son Benjamin Mills. He is survived by a loving family that includes his sons: Nathan Mills (Krista) of Dallas, GA and Clyatt Aaron Mills (Karlie) of Bartow. He also leaves behind his sister, Marilyn Harllee of Palmetto, his grandchildren: Ethan, Adam, Connor, Zachary, Andrew, Sara, and Morgan along with his great granddaughter, Christina. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow.