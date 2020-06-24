CLYDE (CHRIS)
BOWMAN, 87
LAKELAND - Clyde (Chris) Bowman, 87, passed away on June 21, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Health.
Chris was born in Washington D.C., on September 21, 1932. He served in the US Army for 3 years and was wounded in the Korean War. He retired from the Firestone Tire & Rubber Co., after 29 years of service and spent the last (12 years as of 2012) working for the Bramble Ridge Golf Course.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph and Michael; daughter, Michelle and daughter-in-law, Tammy; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Julianna, Alyssa, Wyatt and Brandon; sisters, Alaynne Higgins; sister and brother-in-law, Elissa and Duncan Breland and special friends, Ramona and Steve Terrio. Chris was preceded in death by his daughter, Carrin.
No services are scheduled at this time.
For those who wish to honor Chris please contact the, Wounded Warrior Project.
BOWMAN, 87
LAKELAND - Clyde (Chris) Bowman, 87, passed away on June 21, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Health.
Chris was born in Washington D.C., on September 21, 1932. He served in the US Army for 3 years and was wounded in the Korean War. He retired from the Firestone Tire & Rubber Co., after 29 years of service and spent the last (12 years as of 2012) working for the Bramble Ridge Golf Course.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph and Michael; daughter, Michelle and daughter-in-law, Tammy; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Julianna, Alyssa, Wyatt and Brandon; sisters, Alaynne Higgins; sister and brother-in-law, Elissa and Duncan Breland and special friends, Ramona and Steve Terrio. Chris was preceded in death by his daughter, Carrin.
No services are scheduled at this time.
For those who wish to honor Chris please contact the, Wounded Warrior Project.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.