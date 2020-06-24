CLYDE (CHRIS) BOWMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CLYDE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLYDE (CHRIS)
BOWMAN, 87

LAKELAND - Clyde (Chris) Bowman, 87, passed away on June 21, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Health.
Chris was born in Washington D.C., on September 21, 1932. He served in the US Army for 3 years and was wounded in the Korean War. He retired from the Firestone Tire & Rubber Co., after 29 years of service and spent the last (12 years as of 2012) working for the Bramble Ridge Golf Course.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph and Michael; daughter, Michelle and daughter-in-law, Tammy; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Julianna, Alyssa, Wyatt and Brandon; sisters, Alaynne Higgins; sister and brother-in-law, Elissa and Duncan Breland and special friends, Ramona and Steve Terrio. Chris was preceded in death by his daughter, Carrin.
No services are scheduled at this time.
For those who wish to honor Chris please contact the, Wounded Warrior Project.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved