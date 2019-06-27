CONNIE LYNN

REIBER



LAKELAND - Connie Lynn Reiber, 63, passed away on June 23rd, 2019 in the early morning, after a long battle with cancer. With her passing, and resting in the promises and faithfulness of God, we know that cancer is dead, and she is alive and well with our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Born on November 21, 1955, in Tampa, Florida, Connie was the daughter of Curtis and JoAnn Morris. She is preceded in death by her father, Curtis. She is survived by her husband, her best friend and love of her life of 43 years, David K. Reiber; her daughter, Rosa Reiber; her son, Jonathan Reiber, and his wife, Ashley Reiber, their beautiful children, Connie's grandchildren, Jaycob, Hayden, Everett, Sam, and many more foster grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother, JoAnn, brother, Curt Morris (Marianne), and sister, Darlene Apperson (Floyd).

Please join us to celebrate her love and life. Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lakeland, Florida, on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Visitation at 10 am with a service to follow at 11 am. Graveside interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.

Flowers or memorials can be sent to Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Avenue Lakeland, FL 33801 or Phil's Friends, a non-profit which points cancer patients back to the hope found in Jesus. https://philsfriends.org/.