CONNIE MAE STICKLE
MULBERRY - Connie Mae Stickle, age 63, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at L.R. M.C.
She was born on January 28, 1957 in Newark, Ohio. She moved from Lakeland to Mulberry 11 years ago. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Steven J. Stickle; her daughter, Stephanie Smith; sons, Kyle & Aaron Stickle; her parents, Carl & Ruth(Liff) Ramsey; sisters, Cheryl Robinson, & Elaine Williams; brothers, Alan & David Ramsey and 7 grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have be entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
