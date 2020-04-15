Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
Connie Stickle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Stickle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Mae Stickle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie Mae Stickle Obituary
CONNIE MAE STICKLE

MULBERRY - Connie Mae Stickle, age 63, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at L.R. M.C.
She was born on January 28, 1957 in Newark, Ohio. She moved from Lakeland to Mulberry 11 years ago. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Steven J. Stickle; her daughter, Stephanie Smith; sons, Kyle & Aaron Stickle; her parents, Carl & Ruth(Liff) Ramsey; sisters, Cheryl Robinson, & Elaine Williams; brothers, Alan & David Ramsey and 7 grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have be entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -