CONNIE V.KELLY, 97FORT MEADE - Mrs. Connie V. Kelly, 97, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 in Lake Wales, FL. Mrs. Kelly was born February 19, 1923 in the Lake Buffum area of Fort Meade where she lived for many years, and was the last surviving child of nine children of Joseph Oliver Campbell and Geneva Hearin Campbell. She was a homemaker and attended the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade, where she was a member of the Joy Club, and also as she loved being active with other people, she was a member of a senior group and The Breakfast Club.Mrs. Kelly was preceded in death by her husband William Kelly, Sr., four brothers and four sisters.She is survived by her son, William 'Bill' Kelly, Jr. and wife Kim, Fort Meade, FL; daughters, Eileen Kelly and husband Wesley, Plant City, FL, and Martha Huggins, Fort Meade, FL; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and numerous great great grandchildren.A private family graveside service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Meade, and a public memorial service will be announced at a later date.Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL 863-285-8171.