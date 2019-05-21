|
|
CONSTANCE ELAINE
JONES, 80
BABSON PARK - Constance E. Jones of Babson Park, Florida passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Grace Healthcare in Lake Wales, Florida.
She was born October 3, 1938 in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania to the late Richard A. and Bernice (Brown) Wood. She lived in Hillcrest Heights Florida for 56 years. She retired as the Secretary of Babson Park Elementary school after 36 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Howard Fink, second husband Harry W. Jones, her brother Dick Wood, and her grandson Kyle Richard Barnes.
She is survived by her sister Linda Everett of Fresno California, brother Robert Wood of South Carolina, children Cynthia L. Harwell of Avon Park, FL, David Fink of Woodlawn, Tennessee, Donald Fink of Lakeland, FL, Tracy Haley (Johnny) of Palmyra, Tennessee, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, and her best friend and canine companion, 'Toby to.'
Family and friends are encouraged to share their fondest memories of Connie at the service.
Memorial service will be held 10:00 AM Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home with Rev. David Durham officiating.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast viewed at
www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from May 21 to May 22, 2019