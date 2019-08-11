Home

Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
CORA PAULINE (HUTTO) DICKERSON


1929 - 2019
CORA PAULINE (HUTTO) DICKERSON Obituary
CORA PAULINE
HUTTO DICKERSON, 89

AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Cora Pauline Hutto Dickerson, age 89, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her home with family.
Mrs. Dickerson was born November 9, 1929 in Pansy, Houston County, Alabama to Charlie G. and Ossie Ola (Riley) Hutto, Sr. She was an Auburndale resident since the 1950s coming from Alabama. Pauline graduated from the Winter Haven School of Nursing. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Auburndale where she was the treasurer for 13 years and a Sunday school teacher. Pauline enjoyed spending time with her family & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harold O. Dickerson; 3 brothers: Bill, Charlie & James and son-in-law Charles Jordan.
Pauline is survived by her loving family: 3 daughters: Linda Jordan of Marianna, Jean Adelmeyer of Auburndale, Patti Davis and her husband James of Tampa, 8 grandchildren: Beth, Jamie, Tammy, Amy, Mari, Kerry, Jennifer, & Jimmy, 22 gt. grandchildren: Brandon, Lydia, Katie, Liberty, Ryan, Victory, Sam, Isabella, Brock, Dallas, Bailey, Bo, Maddox, Skyla, Britian, Kelbee, Talan, Mason, Corbin, Seth, Bianca & Tristin, 6 gt. gt. grandchildren: Alexis, Ava, Myles, Jason, Kingston & Abram.
Funeral service will be 3:00 pm Tuesday, August 13th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
