CORINE

HANEY, 102



AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Corine Haney, 102, a resident of Auburndale went to be with the Lord on Fri-day, May 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Haney was born February 18, 1918, in Parrott, Georgia to Benjamin and Martha Alma (Roby) Hughes. She was an Auburndale resident since the 1920s and retired from Adams Packing as a Citrus Sectionizer. She was a charter member of Lena Vista Baptist Church in Auburndale.

Many knew her as "Granny" Haney the Cake Lady." She was a Sunday school teacher and loved teaching little ones about Jesus. Granny enjoyed always having a lush green vegetable garden, sewing, quilting, cooking Sunday dinners after church and loved seeing her family & friends every moment she had a chance.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Wanda Harrell; 3 sons-in-law: Daniel Harrell, Robert Durrance & Kenny Fike; 4 brothers & 6 sisters. Corine is survived by her loving family: 4 daughters, Mary Ellen Lynch and husband Dan of Jacksonville, FL, Glenda Durrance, Peggy Haney and Janet Murray and her husband Eston, all of Auburndale, FL, 9 grand-children: Kathy Mercer, Brian Harrell, Chris Harrell, Matt Durrance, Tim Durrance, Kim Waters, John Fike, Jodie Fike Poling & Trevor Fike; 25 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren.

A private visitation and funeral service will be held followed by the interment. Arrange-ments By: Kersey Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store