CORNELIA ELIZABETH "NEELY" NEEDHAM
CORNELIA ELIZABETH 'NEELY' NEEDHAM, 99

LAKELAND - Cornelia Elizabeth 'Neely' Needham, age 99, of Lakeland, was born on February 19, 1921, in Omaha, Nebraska, and passed away in Lakeland on July 28, 2020, after a long and full life.
In 1942, Neely married the love of her life, John W. Needham, in San Antonio. Neely's favorite pastime was playing bridge.
Neely was preceded in death by her husband and one of her daughters, Nancy Newman. Neely is survived by her remaining children, Jodi Foran, Margaret Stephens, and David Needham; her eight grandchildren; and her six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Hospice.

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
