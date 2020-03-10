|
CURTIS BENNY
YOUNG, 80
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Curtis Benny Young, 80, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL. Mr. Young was born in Alturas, FL on February 11, 1940 and was a lifelong resident of Polk County. He was a retired industrial mechanic for Vigoro Industries and IMC Chemical and Fertilizer. Mr. Young grew up in Fort Meade and spent many of his younger years in the Lake Buffum area where his great-grandparents were some of the founding members of Lake Buffum Baptist Church. As a young man, he worked for Warren Griffis in the Fort Meade Barber Shop as a barber, graduated Fort Meade High School in 1958, and has been a member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade for many years.
Mr. Young was preceded in death by his parents, Benny Elijah Young and Ruth Campbell Young; grandson, Vince Young; brothers, Donald Young and Gerald Young; nephew, Doug Young; and brother-in-law, Tony Guthrie.
He is survived by is loving wife, Cynthia Darlene Young, Auburndale, FL; sons, Rick Young, Steve Young and wife Rose, all of Lakeland, FL, and Russell Neely, Chantilly, VA; brother, Ronald N. Young and wife Carolyn, Fort Meade, FL; sister, Barbara Guthrie, Lakeland, FL; grandchildren, Jon-athan, Megan, Derrick, Brittany, and Marc; great - grandchildren, Nathan, Emma, and Vince; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lake Buffum Baptist Church Cemetery. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. from the graveside with Pastor Kenny Slay officiating.
Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL 863-285-8171.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020