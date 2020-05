Or Copy this URL to Share

CURTISS LYNN

MARTIN



AUBURNDALE - Curtiss Lynn Martin, born 5/3/54; died 4/14/20, both at the Lakeland hospital.

His parents are Laverne & Bill Martin, brother, Bob Martin, sister, Toni Huston. May he Rest In Peace.



