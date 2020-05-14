CURTISS LYNN
MARTIN
AUBURNDALE - Curtiss Lynn Martin, born 5/3/54; died 4/14/20, both at the Lakeland hospital.
His parents are Laverne & Bill Martin, brother, Bob Martin, sister, Toni Huston. May he Rest In Peace.
Published in The Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2020.