CYNTHIA E.
EVANS, 80
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Cynthia E. Evans, age 80, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Winter Haven Hospital with her family.
Mrs. Evans was born October 23, 1938, in Winter Haven to James Edward and Ethel Antha Boyd. She was a lifetime Polk County resident and graduated from Winter Haven High School. She retired as a Secretary Supervisor for the Citrus Experimental Station in Lake Alfred, was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Winter Haven and a member of Bok Tower Gardens. Cynthia enjoyed painting, the arts and spending time with her family & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gerald Dean Evans; brothers & sisters.
Cynthia is survived by son: Stanley Evans of Auburndale, daughter Lorna Evans of Tampa, sister Nora Flowers of Atlantic Beach, nephew Daniel Coker of Tennessee, niece Curista Flowers of Atlantic Beach, numerous cousins.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27th at Auburndale Memorial Park, 1889 West Derby Ave., Auburndale.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2019