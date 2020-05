Or Copy this URL to Share

CYNTHIA

REESE, 94



LAKELAND - Cynthia Reese, 94, passed 5/20/20. Predeceased by husband Donald 'Sarge'; survived by sons Bill & Jerry & sister Clara Livingston.



