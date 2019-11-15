|
|
CYNTHIA
ROBERTS
CURTIS, 66
WINTER HAVEN - Cynthia Roberts Curtis, 66, of Winter Haven, entered into rest on Sunday, November 10th, 2019.
Celebration of life service will be held at Life Church in Auburndale, FL. on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at 11am.
Cindy was born in Winter Haven to Chester and Marie Roberts on July 26th, 1953. Cindy married Michael Curtis and they were married for 45 years. Together, they raised four children. Cindy enjoyed crafting, sewing, reading, singing, card games, having company over, late nights, lovin on her grandbabies, and laughing. Lots and lots of laughing.
Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Marie and her husband Mike.
Cindy is survived by her brother Kenneth Roberts and his wife Melanie and her sister, Janet Roberts. She leaves her daughter Melissa Curtis, son, James Curtis and daughter in love Bridget, daughter, Holly Whittenton and son in love Josh, son, David Curtis and daughter in love Kimberly. She leaves 12 grandchildren, Erich, Bethany, Trent, CJ, Brent, Caleb, Kaylie, Caiden, Kaycie, Rhey-ma, Amoriah, and Korban. She had 4 great grandchildren, Penny, Arianna, Oliver, and Zane. She also leaves many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Cindy will be greatly missed by many but we hold to the hope of seeing her again through the salvation of Jesus.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019