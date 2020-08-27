1/
CYNTHIA SUSAN REED
1960 - 2020
CYNTHIA SUSAN
REED, 59

LAKELAND - Cynthia Susan Reed, age 59, passed away with family by her side on August 22, 2020, in Lakeland, FL.
She was born on October 11, 1960, to Theodore & Merian Halama in Columbus, Ohio. Cynthia has been a Lakeland resident for 32 years coming from Ohio. She was in sales for the media industry, enjoyed cross-stitch, photos and spending time with her loving family and her dog Coco and cat Shadow.
Cynthia is preceded in death by her father: Ted, and nephew: Steven McCullum. She is survived by: son: T.J. Reed of Lakeland, mother: Merian Halama of Lakeland, sisters: Cheryl (Ron) Callander of Ohio, Debbie (Harvey) Blum of Arizona, and Teri (Todd) Leegaard of Polk City, nephews: Vincent (Andrea) McCullum of Ohio, and Jeremy Gosnell of Arizona, great-niece: Alexandria Mc-Cullum, and Lillian McCullum, Aunt: Joyce, Uncle: Emil of Ft. Myers, and Dawn Brewington.
There will be a Memorial Service for Cynthia on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Kersey Funeral Home starting at 11:00 am. Due to COVID-19 capacity for the service is limited to 25 attendees.
Face masks are recommended.

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Kersey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
