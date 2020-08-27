CYNTHIA SUSAN

REED, 59



LAKELAND - Cynthia Susan Reed, age 59, passed away with family by her side on August 22, 2020, in Lakeland, FL.

She was born on October 11, 1960, to Theodore & Merian Halama in Columbus, Ohio. Cynthia has been a Lakeland resident for 32 years coming from Ohio. She was in sales for the media industry, enjoyed cross-stitch, photos and spending time with her loving family and her dog Coco and cat Shadow.

Cynthia is preceded in death by her father: Ted, and nephew: Steven McCullum. She is survived by: son: T.J. Reed of Lakeland, mother: Merian Halama of Lakeland, sisters: Cheryl (Ron) Callander of Ohio, Debbie (Harvey) Blum of Arizona, and Teri (Todd) Leegaard of Polk City, nephews: Vincent (Andrea) McCullum of Ohio, and Jeremy Gosnell of Arizona, great-niece: Alexandria Mc-Cullum, and Lillian McCullum, Aunt: Joyce, Uncle: Emil of Ft. Myers, and Dawn Brewington.

There will be a Memorial Service for Cynthia on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Kersey Funeral Home starting at 11:00 am. Due to COVID-19 capacity for the service is limited to 25 attendees.

Face masks are recommended.



