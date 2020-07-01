1/1
D. ELAINE LONG
D. ELAINE
LONG, 99

AUBURNDALE - D. Elaine Long of Auburndale passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. She was 99.
Born in Johnstown, PA on November 18, 1920 to Charles and Marian Heinemeyer, she moved to Florida in 1970 and began her career as an executive secretary to Dr. David Tucker at the Dept. of Agriculture in Lake Alfred. She was a former member of Lena Vista Methodist Church.
She is survived by her brother, Charles Terrence Heinemeyer and wife Beverly, her son Gregory Long, her daughters, Karen Miletich, Priscilla Mc-Cartt, and Patrice Proferes and her husband Peter. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Winter Haven.


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
