D. MOSESBORDEN, 88OZARK, AL. - D. Moses Borden, 88, of Ozark, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 5, 2020.Mr. Borden was born March 14, 1932, in Morgan County, Alabama, to Thurston James Borden and Lucille Cowart Milligan.After High School he enlisted in the US Air Force as an Aircraft and Engine Mechanic and served his country from July 14, 1952 to July 13, 1956 reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. He received the National Defense Service Medal.He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Borden. He is survived by two sons, a daughter, a sister, step-sons, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.Due to state directives around COVID-19, a small memorial service for immediate family will be held at Gandy Cemetery in Bartow, Florida on September 24, 2020.Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers of Camp Hill, AL is handling arrangements.